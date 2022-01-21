Career opportunities

Back to search results

People helping people - that's the power of humanity

Apply now Job no: 519486

Work type: Full time

Location: Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia



Full time permanent, flexible location and work arrangements

Work with a broad range of internal stakeholders, including senior leaders, ensuring our communications uphold our brand, principles and values

About the role

As our National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communications Specialist, you will work with a broad range of internal stakeholders to ensure that Red Cross communications uphold our brand, values and behaviours.

You will work with program and service managers to identify simple, clear and compelling ways to talk about their work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities.

You will work with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Leadership Group and other stakeholders. Your work will help communicate with Red Cross people (staff, volunteers, members, donors, clients, stakeholders). Your work will help build understanding of our Reconciliation Action Plan, take action to achieve it, and highlight the contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff, members, volunteers, clients.

What you will bring

Great writing and storytelling skills across a range of mediums, including speeches, reports and social media

Demonstrated ability to advise and build trust with leaders in an organisation

Ability to develop communications that are inclusive and reflective of diversity

Demonstrated ability to influence and guide colleagues to speak and write simply, clearly and effectively

Develop culturally appropriate tools and resources to support marketing and communication campaigns

Experience in developing communication tools, procedures and templates

About us

We walk alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities and are committed to ensuring our organisation is a culturally safe and inclusive workplace where we can learn from each other and increase our understanding of reconciliation, of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, histories and cultural ways of doing business.

To learn more about our current RAP click here: https://www.redcross.org.au/getmedia/eb367b0e-905c-4f96-8fea-4baee0bfe59a/Red-Cross-RAP-2018_1.pdf

Our Public Affairs and Advocacy team help grow our movement through advocacy and engagement with our stakeholders; shaping the voice of Red Cross and setting the narrative and messaging communicated both internally and externally.

Why work with us?

We are serious about flexible work arrangements and understand the importance of balancing life and work, particularly in the current COVID context.

Our policies are reflective of the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people offering a number of different types of cultural leave for Sorry Business, NAIDOC and for connection to country.

You can access flexible working arrangements and generous salary packaging options that can increase your take home pay by paying certain expenses using pre-tax dollars up to $15,900 a year.

We follow Covid-19 safe practices

We encourage all of our employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and a number of states have mandated that Australian Red Cross employees must be vaccinated to perform work for us. Please make sure that you are able to comply with these government requirements or have the appropriate medical exemption information available.

Further Information

To find out more about the responsibilities and requirements for this role, please refer to the position description below. For additional enquiries, please contact Alice Crowley on 0409 440 344 for a confidential discussion.

Position Description: PD - National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Comms Specialist.pdf

Applications for this position will close at 11:55pm on Sunday, 13th February 2022.

Identified role

The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special / equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and section 27 of the Discrimination Act 1991 (ACT), section 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), section 65 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (SA), section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and s 8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic) and section 51 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (WA).

Australian Red Cross has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate this position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

This position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.