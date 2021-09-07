Back to search results

Applicants must be Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. This is a special measure under section 57 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1996 (NT)

Permanent role

Full time role

Located in Casuarina

About us

Australian Red Cross is part of the world’s largest humanitarian movement. Our vision is human dignity, peace, safety and well-being for all. Our purpose is supporting and empowering people and communities in times of vulnerability, preventing and alleviating suffering through mobilising the power of humanity.

We walk alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities and are committed to ensuring our organisation is a culturally safe and inclusive workplace where we can learn from each other and increase our understanding of reconciliation, of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, histories and cultural ways of doing business.

To learn more about our current RAP click here https://www.redcross.org.au/getmedia/eb367b0e-905c-4f96-8fea-4baee0bfe59a/Red-Cross-RAP-2018_1.pdf

About the role

With a focus on ensuring operational excellence on a day to day basis, the role will work closely with directors, line managers, staff and volunteers to build capacity and knowledge of Red Cross HR policy and practice and strategy implementation. You will have an allocated client groups and will work closely with their people to understand the context within which HR support is being provided.

You will build effective relationships with Line Managers to ensure a sound understanding of the HR needs and issues related to those programs, work with specialist roles and committees to resolve issues and support implementation of people and culture based initiatives. You will support the organisation during times of change and provide leadership where these changes impact our people.

There will be a strong emphasis on compliance, ensuring that all personnel data is accurate, complete and up to date. This includes ongoing auditing of payroll information to check it is in line with Fair Work requirements and that all staff are correctly covered and classified under the appropriate Award.

You will be part of the NT/WA HR team and work closely with other HR staff across the country to ensure the effective implementation of organisation wide HR strategy and initiatives at a local level.

What you will bring

Demonstrated generalist HR knowledge and experience

Proven ability to provide subject matter expertise and advice on both staff and volunteer case management

Experience in implementing HR initiatives in an operational context including supporting significant organisational change and business transformation activity

Proven experience in the interpretation and application of industrial instruments

Well-developed communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to build and foster strong working relationships with a diverse range of people across multiple programs

Strong analysis and problem solving skills with the ability to provide pragmatic and best practice solutions to emerging people issues

Why work with us?

Work for purpose and know that your work fosters an engaged, diverse and culturally aware organisation empowered to deliver our humanitarian goals.

Our policies are reflective of the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people offering a number of different types of cultural leave for Sorry Business, NAIDOC and for connection to country.

This role is SCHADS level 5 but remuneration will be dependent on experience.

You can access flexible working arrangements and generous salary packaging options that can increase your take home pay by paying certain expenses using pre-tax dollars up to $15,900 a year.

A remote allowance and additional leave is currently available to all Red Cross staff based in the Northern Territory.

Further information

To find out more about this role please review the position description below or contact Peter Antal on 0438857283 for a confidential conversation.

Applications close 11.55pm Sunday 19th September 2021